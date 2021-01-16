Dr. Kenneth Breeden, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breeden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Breeden, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Breeden, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Lourdes Medical Center.
Locations
Tri City Orthopedic-kennewick6703 W RIO GRANDE AVE, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 460-5588
Tri City Orthopaedic Clinic965 GOETHALS DR, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 460-5588
Tri-city Orthopaedic Clinic821 SWIFT BLVD, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 460-5588Monday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He’s one of the best dr’s I have had. So very caring. Extremely knowledgeable.
About Dr. Kenneth Breeden, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1417900309
Education & Certifications
- OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Central Oklahoma - BS in Biology
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
