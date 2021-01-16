See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Kennewick, WA
Dr. Kenneth Breeden, DO

Pain Medicine
4.5 (61)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Breeden, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Lourdes Medical Center.

Dr. Breeden works at TRI CITY ORTHOPEDIC CLINIC in Kennewick, WA with other offices in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri City Orthopedic-kennewick
    6703 W RIO GRANDE AVE, Kennewick, WA 99336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 460-5588
  2. 2
    Tri City Orthopaedic Clinic
    965 GOETHALS DR, Richland, WA 99352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 460-5588
  3. 3
    Tri-city Orthopaedic Clinic
    821 SWIFT BLVD, Richland, WA 99352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 460-5588
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lourdes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dental Network of America
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 16, 2021
    He’s one of the best dr’s I have had. So very caring. Extremely knowledgeable.
    — Jan 16, 2021
    About Dr. Kenneth Breeden, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1417900309
    Education & Certifications

    • OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • University of Central Oklahoma - BS in Biology
    • Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Breeden, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breeden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Breeden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Breeden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Breeden has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breeden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Breeden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breeden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breeden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breeden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

