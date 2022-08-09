Overview

Dr. Kenneth Bramlett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital



Dr. Bramlett works at Bramlett Orthopedics in Vestavia Hills, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.