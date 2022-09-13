Overview

Dr. Kenneth Bradley, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Gardena, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Bradley works at Southern California Pain Consultants in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.