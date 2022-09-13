Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Bradley, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Bradley, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of Gardena, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Bradley works at
Locations
Southern California Pain Consultants4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 590, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 540-9888
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of Gardena
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Dr and I respect the service he has given our country. I would highly recommend his office. Staff It’s so helpful and friendly.
About Dr. Kenneth Bradley, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1558479352
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- University of Nevada, Reno
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- North Georgia College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley works at
Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.