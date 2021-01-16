Dr. Kenneth Boyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Boyle, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Boyle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Ohio State University Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Northwest Eye Surgeons2250 N BANK DR, Columbus, OH 43220 Directions (614) 451-7550
East Office85 E Main St, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 304-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was very comfortable with Dr Boyle. He was knowledgeable, and confident in my plan of care. I was very pleased, and no problems after minor surgery.
About Dr. Kenneth Boyle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- University Of Dayton
