Dr. Kenneth Bottesi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bottesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Bottesi, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Bottesi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Utica, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Bottesi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Professional Orthopedic Rehabilitation PC45634 Schoenherr Rd, Utica, MI 48315 Directions (586) 532-8440
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bottesi?
He gave me good advice, answered my questions, I’m already seeing improvements
About Dr. Kenneth Bottesi, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1164419008
Education & Certifications
- Henry FordHosp
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Wayne St U
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bottesi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bottesi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bottesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bottesi works at
Dr. Bottesi has seen patients for Tremor, Vertigo and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bottesi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bottesi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bottesi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bottesi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bottesi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.