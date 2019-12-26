Dr. Kenneth Bookman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bookman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Bookman, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Bookman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Technion Med School and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Premiere Pulmonary Sleep LLC
Locations
Premiere Pulmonary Sleep LLC3021 Airport Rd N Ste 103, Naples, FL 34105 Directions (239) 213-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bookman is the best! He has gone the extra mile to help me. He has great bedside manner and is compassionate and very through. I appreciate him so much and am honored to have him as my Doctor.
About Dr. Kenneth Bookman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1881792349
Education & Certifications
- Yale University/ Norwalk Hospital
- Technion Med School
- Critical Care Medicine
Dr. Bookman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bookman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Premiere Pulmonary Sleep LLC
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bookman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bookman.
