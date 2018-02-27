See All Allergists & Immunologists in Valparaiso, IN
Dr. Kenneth Blumenthal, DO

Allergy & Immunology
3 (31)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kenneth Blumenthal, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Northwest Health- Porter.

Dr. Blumenthal works at Allergy Asthma Care PC in Valparaiso, IN with other offices in Portage, IN and Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy Asthma Care, P.C.
    2802 LEONARD DR, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 531-5855
    Primary Care PC
    3125 Willowcreek Rd, Portage, IN 46368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 762-3055
    Allergy Asthma Care PC
    5521 W Lincoln Hwy Ste 100, Crown Point, IN 46307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 756-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Northwest Health- Porter

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Animal Allergies

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Kenneth Blumenthal, DO

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427053255
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Blumenthal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blumenthal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blumenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blumenthal has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

