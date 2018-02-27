Dr. Kenneth Blumenthal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Blumenthal, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Blumenthal, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Northwest Health- Porter.
Locations
1
Allergy Asthma Care, P.C.2802 LEONARD DR, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 531-5855
2
Primary Care PC3125 Willowcreek Rd, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 762-3055
3
Allergy Asthma Care PC5521 W Lincoln Hwy Ste 100, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 756-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Northwest Health- Porter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Blumenthal is AMAZING! He pretty much saved my daughter's life. She was miserable and never slept due to her asthma. She would get bronchitis all the time. I'd take her to a doctor and they'd give her prednisone and an antibiotic. I hated her constantly being on a steroid and antibiotic. So, I finally took her to him when she was 4. He was a miracle worker. He worked with her and got her meds at the right levels and she did so well I cried! She finally started sleeping and grew 5 inches.
About Dr. Kenneth Blumenthal, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1427053255
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Duke University
- Allergy & Immunology
