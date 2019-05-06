Dr. Kenneth Blumenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Blumenfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Blumenfeld, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from John Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Locations
San Jose Neurosurgery2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 810, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 692-3026Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- O'Connor Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a great experience with Dr. Blumenfeld and his staff! I would highly recommend him!!!!
About Dr. Kenneth Blumenfeld, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania Hospital
- John Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blumenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blumenfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blumenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blumenfeld has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.