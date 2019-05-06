See All Neurosurgeons in San Jose, CA
Dr. Kenneth Blumenfeld, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Blumenfeld, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Blumenfeld works at David D Yeh, MD in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Jose Neurosurgery
    2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 810, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 692-3026
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
  • O'Connor Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
CyberKnife®, Cranial (Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Cranial) incl. Gamma Knife and LINAC Photon Beam Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 06, 2019
    I have had a great experience with Dr. Blumenfeld and his staff! I would highly recommend him!!!!
    — May 06, 2019
    About Dr. Kenneth Blumenfeld, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235158254
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Pennsylvania Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania Hospital
    Medical Education
    Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Blumenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blumenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blumenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blumenfeld works at David D Yeh, MD in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Blumenfeld’s profile.

    Dr. Blumenfeld has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumenfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

