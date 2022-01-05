Dr. Kenneth Bloom, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Bloom, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Bloom, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bloom works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Foot & Ankle Center PC137 Professional Park Dr Ste C, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 662-8336
-
2
The Surgical Center At Lake Norman131 Medical Park Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 663-1282
-
3
Piedmont Healthcare Endoscopy Center208 Old Mocksville Rd, Statesville, NC 28625 Directions (704) 838-8256
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bloom?
Arrived a bit early and waited about 20 minutes (10 minutes past the appointed time -- not unreasonable) before my name was called. Dr. Bloom's assistant was pleasant and efficient taking my vitals and x-rays. Waited less than 5 minutes before Dr. Bloom came in. He was pleasant and put me at ease. Very knowledgeable and understood my somewhat complicated problem well. He made a number of pertinent suggestions for relief, suggested a brand of shoes that would provide relief, and recommended some stretches that would help. After a pleasant, unhurried conversation, he left the room and his assistant immediately came in and showed me the proper way to do the stretches he had recommended. Actual time spent with Dr. Bloom and his assistant was about 45 minutes. Time from when I arrived at the practice to the time I left was just under an hour. This was my first visit and it couldn't have gone better. I would recommend Dr. Bloom without reservation.
About Dr. Kenneth Bloom, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811983372
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloom works at
Dr. Bloom has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bloom speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.