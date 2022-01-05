See All Podiatrists in Mooresville, NC
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Bloom, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bloom works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Center in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Statesville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Foot & Ankle Center PC
    137 Professional Park Dr Ste C, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 662-8336
  2. 2
    The Surgical Center At Lake Norman
    131 Medical Park Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 663-1282
  3. 3
    Piedmont Healthcare Endoscopy Center
    208 Old Mocksville Rd, Statesville, NC 28625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 838-8256

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 05, 2022
    Arrived a bit early and waited about 20 minutes (10 minutes past the appointed time -- not unreasonable) before my name was called. Dr. Bloom's assistant was pleasant and efficient taking my vitals and x-rays. Waited less than 5 minutes before Dr. Bloom came in. He was pleasant and put me at ease. Very knowledgeable and understood my somewhat complicated problem well. He made a number of pertinent suggestions for relief, suggested a brand of shoes that would provide relief, and recommended some stretches that would help. After a pleasant, unhurried conversation, he left the room and his assistant immediately came in and showed me the proper way to do the stretches he had recommended. Actual time spent with Dr. Bloom and his assistant was about 45 minutes. Time from when I arrived at the practice to the time I left was just under an hour. This was my first visit and it couldn't have gone better. I would recommend Dr. Bloom without reservation.
    Paul Graf — Jan 05, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Bloom, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    28 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1811983372
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Bloom, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bloom has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

