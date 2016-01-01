Dr. Bishop has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Bishop, MD
Dr. Kenneth Bishop, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Attleboro Surgical Associates Inc.28 Sturdy St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 236-8525
Department of Internal Medicine211 Park St, Attleboro, MA 02703 Directions (508) 222-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Bishop, MD
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Bishop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishop works at
Dr. Bishop has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Purpura, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bishop has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishop.
