Dr. Kenneth Binmoeller, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Binmoeller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital.
They are accepting new patients.
Locations
- 1 1101 Van Ness Ave Rm 31583, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 600-1151
Hospital Affiliations
- Novato Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Binmoeller is outstanding - extremely knowledgeable, highly skilled, and personable. He saved my colon - another doctor wanted to remove a piece of my colon due to a large polyp, but Dr. Binmoeller was able to remove the polyp using endoscopic mucosal resection. I rode my bicycle to work the next day and felt great. Colon surgery would have laid me up in the hospital for five days followed by a multi-week recovery. I am forever indebted to Dr. Binmoeller and his innovative procedures. He also uses water to expand the colon instead of air, so I do not use anesthetic for surveillance colonoscopies with Dr. Binmoeller. It's great to be able to ride my bicycle home after the procedure instead of having someone waiting for me to drive me home due to wooziness after anasthesia.
About Dr. Kenneth Binmoeller, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1851321715
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Binmoeller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Binmoeller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Binmoeller speaks French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Binmoeller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binmoeller.
