Dr. Kenneth Bielinski, MD

Dermatology
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Kenneth Bielinski, MD is a Dermatologist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Bielinski works at Skin MD, LLC in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Willowbrook, IL, Skokie, IL and Evergreen Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Skinmd LLC
    16105 S La Grange Rd, Orland Park, IL 60467 (815) 469-8293
    Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery Ltd.
    6825 KINGERY HWY, Willowbrook, IL 60527 (708) 636-3767
    Melissa Robledo MD Sc
    4711 Golf Rd Ste 807, Skokie, IL 60076 (708) 636-3767
    Oliver Drabkin M.d. Sc
    3900 W 95th St Ste 12, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 (708) 636-3767

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dermatitis
Psoriasis
Dermatitis
Psoriasis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 11, 2018
    Dr.B took care of a spot of skin cancer for me via a Mohs procedure. He was very thorough, kind and answered all of my questions. So far, great follow up via appointments be sure healing well and no problems present.
    Lhenchel in Tinley Park, IL — Dec 11, 2018
    About Dr. Kenneth Bielinski, MD

    Dermatology
    38 years of experience
    English
    1457306649
    FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Dermatology
    Dr. Kenneth Bielinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bielinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bielinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Bielinski has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Psoriasis, and more.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bielinski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bielinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bielinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

