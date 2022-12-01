Overview

Dr. Kenneth Bernal, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Bernal works at Texas Health Family Care in Rockwall, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.