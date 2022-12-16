Dr. Kenneth Berliner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berliner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Berliner, MD
Dr. Kenneth Berliner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Lone Star Orthopedics4710 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (713) 936-5735
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Berliner?
I’ve had these shots (local anesthesia only) before by another health care provider. Long story short, my chest started to feel like I was literally on fire. Therefore, I was frightened to do the shots again with local anesthesia only bc of my previous experience. Dr. Berliner talked me through everything he was doing, relieving my fear of the unknown. Not only that but I absolutely did not feel a burning sensation. Dr. Berliner was quite gentle and precise! I’m very thankful to God for health care professionals like Dr. Berliner.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881683803
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University Of Illinois
- Albany Med Coll
- Columbia University
Dr. Berliner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berliner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berliner speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Berliner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berliner.
