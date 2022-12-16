See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kenneth Berliner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Berliner works at LONE STAR ORTHOPEDICS in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lone Star Orthopedics
    4710 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 936-5735

  • Saint Joseph Medical Center

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 16, 2022
    I’ve had these shots (local anesthesia only) before by another health care provider. Long story short, my chest started to feel like I was literally on fire. Therefore, I was frightened to do the shots again with local anesthesia only bc of my previous experience. Dr. Berliner talked me through everything he was doing, relieving my fear of the unknown. Not only that but I absolutely did not feel a burning sensation. Dr. Berliner was quite gentle and precise! I’m very thankful to God for health care professionals like Dr. Berliner.
    Veronica Munoz — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Berliner, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1881683803
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • University Of Illinois
    • Albany Med Coll
    • Columbia University
    Dr. Kenneth Berliner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berliner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berliner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berliner works at LONE STAR ORTHOPEDICS in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Berliner’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Berliner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berliner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berliner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berliner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

