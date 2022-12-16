Overview

Dr. Kenneth Berliner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Berliner works at LONE STAR ORTHOPEDICS in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.