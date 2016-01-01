See All Radiation Oncologists in Soldotna, AK
Radiation Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Bergman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Soldotna, AK. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    240 Hospital Pl Ste 203, Soldotna, AK 99669 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 262-7762

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon

About Dr. Kenneth Bergman, MD

  • Radiation Oncology
  • 33 years of experience
  • English
  • 1669443032
Education & Certifications

  • Univ WA
  • Thmep
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
