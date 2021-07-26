Overview

Dr. Kenneth Belkoff, DO is an Urology Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Belkoff works at Arizona's Premier Urology Group in Oro Valley, AZ with other offices in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.