Dr. Kenneth Beckman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Beckman, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Beckman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Beckman works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Eyecare of Central Ohio Inc450 Alkyre Run Ste 100, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 890-5692
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beckman?
I have been seeing Dr. Beckman since January 2018 due to a fungal infection which elevated to a cornea transplant in November. Dr. Beckman has always been professional and kind. He and his staff are genuinely concerned about my eye problem. The only negative that I would have is that he sometimes talks too fast. So I asked him if I could record what he was saying and he was very open to that. The wait time varies but is not a problem for me because I know I’m seeing the best!
About Dr. Kenneth Beckman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1699731018
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Medical Center
- St Lukes Med Ctr
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Ohio State University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beckman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beckman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beckman works at
Dr. Beckman has seen patients for Keratoconus, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beckman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.