Overview

Dr. Kenneth Beckman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Beckman works at COMPREHENSIVE EYECARE OF CENTRAL OHIO INC in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.