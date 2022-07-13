Dr. Kenneth Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Becker, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Becker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Becker works at
Locations
PRINE Health155 W Merrick Rd Ste 202, Freeport, NY 11520 Directions (516) 546-3676Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Becker?
Dr. Becker is the absolute BEST surgeon anyone can ask for! He’s kind, compassionate, empathetic, patient, & extremely thorough! I was so nervous going into surgery to have my gallbladder removed, but he calmed my nerves right away! I had a whole list of questions & he took the time out to answer every single one. His secretary, Annie, is also the best!! Anything I needed, before or after surgery, she was always there! My surgery went really well & I'm so grateful to have found Dr. Becker. I highly recommend him, he’s just simply the best!!
About Dr. Kenneth Becker, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1336104959
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.