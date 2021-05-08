Dr. Kenneth Baum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Baum, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Baum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kapolei, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Baum works at
Locations
Kapolei Eye Care511 Manawai St Apt 401, Kapolei, HI 96707 Directions (808) 674-2273MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pmSaturday8:00am - 12:30pmSundayClosed
Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office Lab1010 Pensacola St, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 432-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
A very positive experience! Although it was our first visit, Dr. Baum was kind and informative towards explaining everything about the procedure. But not just that, the staff was also friendly!
About Dr. Kenneth Baum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1871692269
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Baum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Baum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.