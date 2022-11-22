See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charlottesville, VA
Dr. Kenneth Barron, MD

Gynecology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Barron, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

Dr. Barron works at Center for Advanced Gynecology in Charlottesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Advanced Gynecology, PLLC
    630 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 140B, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 234-4903
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abnormal Female Sexual Function Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Vulvar Pain Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pudendal Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Piedmont Community HealthCare, Inc.
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 22, 2022
    I saw Dr. Barron for treatment of endometriosis and had a positive experience. It was easy to schedule an appointment and process my records. He listened carefully, is up-to-date on the latest research, and gave thorough answers to most of my questions. I had a great experience with surgery and healed well. I appreciated that he provided lots of documentation about the surgery and let me know what to expect on surgery day, recovery, and the future. I am glad he is part of my care team!
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Barron, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Barron, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972660959
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Hospital Orlando
    Residency
    • Umass Memorial Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Barron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barron works at Center for Advanced Gynecology in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Barron’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Barron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

