Dr. Kenneth Barraza, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Barraza, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks.
Locations
Plastic and Hand Surgery Associates2550 Flowood Dr Ste 200, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 939-9999
Bapt Memorial Restoratv Care Hospital1225 N State St, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 968-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had several surgeries from Dr. Barazza. He is absolutely the best and his staff is superb. I have been treated with the upmost respect. His assistant Ashley is amazing. She is thorough and so kind. I would highly recommend Dr. Barazza.
About Dr. Kenneth Barraza, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University of Mississippi
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barraza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barraza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barraza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Barraza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barraza.
