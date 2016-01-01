See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Covington, GA
Dr. Kenneth Barnwell, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Barnwell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Barnwell works at Family Practice & Urgent Care in Covington, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Practice & Urgent Care
    3812 Salem Rd, Covington, GA 30016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 625-5431
    Monday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:30am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 1:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    10:30am - 1:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dyslipidemia
Anemia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dyslipidemia

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

About Dr. Kenneth Barnwell, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083729768
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kenneth Barnwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Barnwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Barnwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Barnwell works at Family Practice & Urgent Care in Covington, GA. View the full address on Dr. Barnwell’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnwell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

