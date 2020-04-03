Overview

Dr. Kenneth Barngrover, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.



Dr. Barngrover works at Southeast Regional Pain Center in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spondylitis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.