Dr. Kenneth Barngrover, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Barngrover, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.
Southeast Regional Pain Center5669 Whitesville Rd, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 571-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I see both Barngrover and Lockhart and they both actually care not only you as a person but for you medically. I ask so many questions and we discuss so many options, it's wonderful to know that there are Drs that actually listen and give advice. Especially when you have severe Fibro like I do we discuss Ava compare so much. I cannot thank them enough. All the nurses and both girls who take appts etc are all so wonderful...thank you again.. For making me and my family not feel as if we all are losing our minds but listen and care.
- Pain Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clin Fdn
- Lakeside Hosp
- University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Barngrover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barngrover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barngrover has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spondylitis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barngrover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Barngrover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barngrover.
