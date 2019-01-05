Dr. Bannerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Bannerman, MD
Dr. Kenneth Bannerman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Saint Vincent's Hospital
Alan J. Klukowicz MD PA62 S FULLERTON AVE, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 746-8585
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent . He is Kind , knowledgeable and I have been seeing him for about 15 years.
About Dr. Kenneth Bannerman, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- New York Medical College/Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bannerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bannerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bannerman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bannerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bannerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bannerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bannerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bannerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.