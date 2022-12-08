Overview

Dr. Kenneth Baker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at CENTRAL OHIO PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIANS INC in Westerville, OH with other offices in Reynoldsburg, OH and Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.