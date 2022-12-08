Dr. Kenneth Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Baker, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Baker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
-
1
Central Ohio Urology Group LLC625 Africa Rd Ste 200, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 714-0985Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
2
Capitol City Cardiology Inc.484 County Line Rd W Ste 240, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 899-0808
- 3 6488 E Main St Ste 110, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 Directions (614) 714-0985
-
4
University Area Physical Therapy4885 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 714-0985
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
Dr. Baker squeezed me in his schedule to do a follow up after ER visit. Dr. Baker is always friendly, professional, and takes the time to explain things in an understandable way. He always makes sure to answer all my questions. Very calm and straightforward. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Kenneth Baker, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1679689467
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.