Dr. Kenneth Ausloos, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Ausloos, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor University Medical Center, Carlsbad Medical Center and Christus Saint Michael Health System.
Locations
Baylor Center Advcd Hrt/Lng Dis3410 Worth St Ste 250, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-6856
Baylor Cardiothoracic Transplnt621 N Hall St Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75226 Directions (214) 820-6856
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Carlsbad Medical Center
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Always a good experience. He is patient and answers your question.
About Dr. Kenneth Ausloos, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1154322386
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ausloos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ausloos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ausloos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ausloos has seen patients for Interstitial Lung Disease, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ausloos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ausloos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ausloos.
