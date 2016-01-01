Overview

Dr. Kenneth Arthur, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Arthur works at Lancaster General Pain Mgmt in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.