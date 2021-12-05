Overview

Dr. Kenneth Aquilino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Holyoke Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Aquilino works at Holyoke Medical Group in Holyoke, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.