Dr. Kenneth Antons, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Antons, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.
Dr. Antons works at
Locations
Kaiser Hospital Department of Ob Gyn4405 Vandever Ave, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (800) 290-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Antons is very caring and seems to be very knowledgeable and though in his exams and treatments.
About Dr. Kenneth Antons, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1982668182
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Antons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antons.
