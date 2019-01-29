Overview

Dr. Kenneth Antons, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center.



Dr. Antons works at Kaiser Permanente Vandever Medical Offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

