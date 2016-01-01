Dr. Kenneth Anolik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anolik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Anolik, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Anolik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Highland Park, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Anolik works at
Locations
Highland Park Office320 Raritan Ave Ste 307D, Highland Park, NJ 08904 Directions (732) 475-0863
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Anolik, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1134197254
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Anolik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anolik works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Anolik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anolik.
