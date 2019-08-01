Dr. Kenneth Angermeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angermeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Angermeier, MD
Dr. Kenneth Angermeier, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and South Pointe Hospital.
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Imaging - Q Building - Glickman Tower2050 E 96th St, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 444-5598
- Cleveland Clinic
- South Pointe Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Doctor Angermeier has been my urologist at the Cleveland Clinic for many years. He is just a great doctor and person. He is kind, compassionate and patient with me. I am a tough case and he is there to help me always when I need it. He is a 5 star Urologist and if there was a 10 star I would give it to him. His right arm Abby is great and so is his total staff.
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1205876729
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Urology
Dr. Angermeier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angermeier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angermeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angermeier has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Wound Repair and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angermeier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Angermeier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angermeier.
