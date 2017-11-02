Dr. Anderson Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Anderson Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Anderson Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson Jr works at
Locations
Advanced Laboratory Services LLC500 E Peyton St, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 893-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is extremely friendly. First time patient on first visit was only in the office for approximately one and half hour. That was just so the girls could put in all my information in the computer. They did extremely well once I got my room for the doctor I was only in the room 5 minutes before he came in and he was extremely friendly he listens good and had an overall great attitude. I really enjoyed the office it was really nice my second time visit I was in and out in 45 minutes.
About Dr. Kenneth Anderson Jr, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1982679932
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson Jr accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Anderson Jr has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.