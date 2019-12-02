Overview

Dr. Kenneth Ammons, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.



Dr. Ammons works at M Health Fairview Clinic in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Maplewood, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion Surgery and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.