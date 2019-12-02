Dr. Ammons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Ammons, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Ammons, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital and M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.
Dr. Ammons works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Healtheast Optimum Rehab1390 University Ave W, Saint Paul, MN 55104 Directions (651) 326-5500
-
2
Bagdade and Associates LLC2945 Hazelwood St Ste 200, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 326-5500
-
3
St. John's Hospital1575 Beam Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Directions (651) 326-7671
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ammons?
Dr Ammons is very companionate and smart surgeon! Just follow his directions....
About Dr. Kenneth Ammons, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1043270176
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ammons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ammons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ammons works at
Dr. Ammons has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion Surgery and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ammons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ammons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ammons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ammons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ammons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.