Dr. Kenneth Alpern, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Kenneth Alpern, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.

Dr. Alpern works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Genital Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office
    19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 968-0068
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Feb 24, 2021
    During my visit, he was high-strung and bouncing off the walls but in a weirdly non-threatening way. Friendly and informative. I did feel that i wasn't given the time to finish a few sentences here and there but he was able to understand my concerns enough to prescribe something for each of my issues and explain everything in detail. I'd have no problem coming back to him. I'd probably look forward to it because he did put me in a great mood.
    About Dr. Kenneth Alpern, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205830890
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Virginia Hospital
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
