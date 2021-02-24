Dr. Kenneth Alpern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alpern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Alpern, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Alpern, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Alpern works at
Locations
HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Directions (714) 968-0068Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
During my visit, he was high-strung and bouncing off the walls but in a weirdly non-threatening way. Friendly and informative. I did feel that i wasn't given the time to finish a few sentences here and there but he was able to understand my concerns enough to prescribe something for each of my issues and explain everything in detail. I'd have no problem coming back to him. I'd probably look forward to it because he did put me in a great mood.
About Dr. Kenneth Alpern, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205830890
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Virginia Hospital
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alpern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alpern accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alpern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alpern works at
Dr. Alpern has seen patients for Genital Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alpern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alpern speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alpern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alpern.
