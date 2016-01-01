See All Anesthesiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Kenneth Alo, MD

Anesthesiology
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Alo, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.

Dr. Alo works at Da Vinci Surgical Center LLC in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Da Vinci Surgical Center LLC
    5318 Weslayan St, Houston, TX 77005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 796-6320

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon

About Dr. Kenneth Alo, MD

  • Anesthesiology
  • 33 years of experience
  • English
  • 1275592800
Education & Certifications

  • TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
  • Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kenneth Alo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Alo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Alo works at Da Vinci Surgical Center LLC in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Alo’s profile.

Dr. Alo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

