Dr. Kenneth Alo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Alo, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Alo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Da Vinci Surgical Center LLC5318 Weslayan St, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 796-6320
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Kenneth Alo, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1275592800
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alo works at
Dr. Alo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.