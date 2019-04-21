Overview

Dr. Kenneth Alleyne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.



Dr. Alleyne works at Patrick B Senatus in South Windsor, CT with other offices in Bloomfield, CT and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.