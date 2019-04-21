Dr. Kenneth Alleyne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alleyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Alleyne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Alleyne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.
Dr. Alleyne works at
Locations
Eastern Orthopeadics and Sports Medicine PC2800 Tamarack Ave Ste 104, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 648-4480
- 2 701 Cottage Grove Rd Ste C10, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 337-2010
- 3 501 5th Ave Rm 1203, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 863-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great care for concerns with answers to all questions asked. Truly interest in what’s best for the patient. Friendly staff with virtually no wait.
About Dr. Kenneth Alleyne, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1316991136
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- howard university hospital
- Washington Hospital Center
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Alleyne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alleyne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alleyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Alleyne works at
Dr. Alleyne has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alleyne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Alleyne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alleyne.
