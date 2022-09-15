Dr. Kenneth Alfortish, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfortish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Alfortish, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Alfortish, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gretna, LA.
Locations
Dr. Ken Alfortish Jr.517 Whitney Ave, Gretna, LA 70056 Directions (504) 224-6344
- Aetna
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Alfortish for years. I have never had a bad experience with him. His bedside manner is wonderful. He is gentle and does everything he can to alleviate any fears. I recommend him to anyone that asks for a dental recommendation.
About Dr. Kenneth Alfortish, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alfortish has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfortish accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alfortish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfortish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfortish.
