Overview

Dr. Kenneth Akizuki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center, Novato Community Hospital, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Akizuki works at SOAR Spine and Orthopedics in Redwood City, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.