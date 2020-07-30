Dr. Kenneth Akizuki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akizuki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Akizuki, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Akizuki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center, Novato Community Hospital, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
SOAR Redwood City500 Arguello St Ste 100, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 851-4900
Pacific Eye Specialists-st. Mary's2250 Hayes St Ste 208, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 259-4101
SOAR - San Francisco1375 Sutter St Ste 105, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 387-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- MarinHealth Medical Center
- Novato Community Hospital
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the best, I recommend him to anyone I know who needs to see an orthopedic surgeon, especially if it’s a knee issue. If you are active or an athlete, he respects your desire to continue being active and provides recommendations with that in mind. He explains in detail what is going on and what options there are to fix it and will help alleviate any pain and discomfort in the meantime with quick treatments in the office. I’ve been seeing him 15+ years and will see him again if the need arises.
About Dr. Kenneth Akizuki, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center-Lac/Harbor
- Saint Marys Hospital Medical Center
- Harbor/UCLA Med Ctr
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Akizuki has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akizuki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akizuki speaks French.
