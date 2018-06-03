See All Pediatricians in Newnan, GA
Dr. Kenneth Akey, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Akey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Akey works at Kenneth Akey, M.D., F.A.A.P. in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth Akey, M.D., F.A.A.P.
    1605 Highway 34 E Ste C, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 268-3377
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Kenneth Akey, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114010725
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Pediatrics
    Residency
    • University California Irvine Medical Center
    Internship
    • Valley Med Center|Valley Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Akey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Akey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akey works at Kenneth Akey, M.D., F.A.A.P. in Newnan, GA. View the full address on Dr. Akey’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Akey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

