Dr. Kenneth Ain, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Ain, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Brown University, Warren Alpert School Of Medicine, Providence, Ri and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Ain works at UK Healthcare -Head & Neck Cancer in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer and Hypoparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UK Healthcare -Head & Neck Cancer
    800 Rose St Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 257-4488

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Cancer
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 24, 2021
    I have been under the care of Dr. Ain for 12 years. A family member who is a physician researched available specialists in my area and recommended him. My family doctor also recommended him. His practice was booked at the time but I was eventually able to obtain his services. I feel extremely fortunate to be under his care. He is a leader nationally in the field and you will find very few in his specialty more knowledgeable. He is practical in his approach. He will pull no punches when directing you about your plan of care, which is how it should be if you are serious about dealing with cancer. If I were to be transferred out of the area I would still travel back to Lexington to be treated by Dr. Ain and his team. He cares about his patients and is dedicated to their positive outcomes.
    About Dr. Kenneth Ain, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396857173
    Education & Certifications

    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    • Hahnemann U
    • Brown University, Warren Alpert School Of Medicine, Providence, Ri
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Ain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ain works at UK Healthcare -Head & Neck Cancer in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Ain’s profile.

    Dr. Ain has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer and Hypoparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

