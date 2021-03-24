Dr. Kenneth Ain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Ain, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Ain, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Brown University, Warren Alpert School Of Medicine, Providence, Ri and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Ain works at
Locations
-
1
UK Healthcare -Head & Neck Cancer800 Rose St Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 257-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ain?
I have been under the care of Dr. Ain for 12 years. A family member who is a physician researched available specialists in my area and recommended him. My family doctor also recommended him. His practice was booked at the time but I was eventually able to obtain his services. I feel extremely fortunate to be under his care. He is a leader nationally in the field and you will find very few in his specialty more knowledgeable. He is practical in his approach. He will pull no punches when directing you about your plan of care, which is how it should be if you are serious about dealing with cancer. If I were to be transferred out of the area I would still travel back to Lexington to be treated by Dr. Ain and his team. He cares about his patients and is dedicated to their positive outcomes.
About Dr. Kenneth Ain, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1396857173
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Hahnemann U
- Brown University, Warren Alpert School Of Medicine, Providence, Ri
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ain works at
Dr. Ain has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer and Hypoparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.