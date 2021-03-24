Overview

Dr. Kenneth Ain, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Brown University, Warren Alpert School Of Medicine, Providence, Ri and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Ain works at UK Healthcare -Head & Neck Cancer in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer and Hypoparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.