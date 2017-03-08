Overview

Dr. Kenneth Adler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Adler works at Kenneth H Adler MD in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.