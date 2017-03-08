Dr. Kenneth Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Adler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Adler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Adler works at
Locations
1
Kenneth H Adler MD4913 Harroun Rd Ste 3, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 841-3003
2
Arrowhead Behavioral Health Hospital1725 Timber Line Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 891-9333
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Have always found Dr. Adler to be understanding, attentive, and caring. Have seen Dr. Adler numerous times over the past 25 years.
About Dr. Kenneth Adler, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1619072659
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adler has seen patients for Opioid Dependence, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
