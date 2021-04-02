Overview

Dr. Kenneth Adessa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Parsippany, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Adessa works at Kenneth Adessa MD in Parsippany, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

