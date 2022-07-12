See All Otolaryngologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Kenneth Aden, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Aden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Aden works at Kaiser Permanente Glenlake Comprehensive Specialty Center in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Kennesaw, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Glenlake Medical Center
    20 Glenlake Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 677-6137
  2. 2
    Town Park Cmc Laboratory
    750 Townpark Ln NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 365-0966

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hearing Screening
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Hearing Screening
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Kenneth Aden, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1447353818
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kenneth Aden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Aden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Aden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Aden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aden.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

