Dr. Kenneth Adams, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Adams, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital and Unm Hospital.
University of New Mexico Hospitals2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-1623
Kenneth P Adams DO PC3801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 242-3330
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Unm Hospital
Dr. Adams and his amazing staff recently saved us from nights of worry and sleeplessness. They were AMAZING at getting us quick help, for our 4yr old son. Dr. Adams offered his years of expertise, bedside manner, and a full suite of tools/toys... toward ensuring he was okay. Even 2x checking areas of serious concern with more than 1 method. All so we could walk away without worry. THANK YOU!!! Dr.Adams & your kind/very-friendly staff :) Really. You're a gift to this world, much appreciated.
About Dr. Kenneth Adams, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851519318
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Tarrant Hosp Dist-JP Smith Hosp
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Tulane U
Dr. Adams works at
Dr. Adams speaks Spanish.
