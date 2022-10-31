Overview

Dr. Kenneth Ackerman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ackerman works at ProHEALTH Lake Success Primary Care in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.