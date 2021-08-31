Dr. Kenneth Accousti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Accousti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Accousti, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Accousti, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Dr. Accousti works at
Locations
Fredericksburg Orthopaedic Associates3310 Fall Hill Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 373-7133Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:15pm
Spotsylvania4710 Spotsylvania Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (540) 373-4602
Mary Washington Healthcare Physicians90 GREENSPRING DR, Stafford, VA 22554 Directions (540) 373-4602Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Accousti?
I made the right decision when I chose Dr. Accousti to perform my rotator cuff surgery. He told me what to expect, what help I would need and made sure that I didn't start PT too soon as my tear was major. He has a good sense of humor and certainly made me feel very comfortable about having this surgery. The surgery was a success and I finished PT ahead of schedule and feel great! Thank you Dr. Accousti.
About Dr. Kenneth Accousti, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316998586
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of Ny
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University of Connecticut
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Accousti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Accousti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Accousti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Accousti has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Accousti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Accousti speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Accousti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Accousti.
