Dr. Kenneth Accousti, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Kenneth Accousti, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.

Dr. Accousti works at Mary Washington Orthopedics in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fredericksburg Orthopaedic Associates
    3310 Fall Hill Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 373-7133
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:15pm
  2. 2
    Spotsylvania
    4710 Spotsylvania Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 373-4602
  3. 3
    Mary Washington Healthcare Physicians
    90 GREENSPRING DR, Stafford, VA 22554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 373-4602
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Washington Hospital
  • Stafford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rotator Cuff Tear
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Treatment frequency



Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 31, 2021
    I made the right decision when I chose Dr. Accousti to perform my rotator cuff surgery. He told me what to expect, what help I would need and made sure that I didn't start PT too soon as my tear was major. He has a good sense of humor and certainly made me feel very comfortable about having this surgery. The surgery was a success and I finished PT ahead of schedule and feel great! Thank you Dr. Accousti.
    Madeline Clarke — Aug 31, 2021
    About Dr. Kenneth Accousti, MD

    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1316998586
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of Ny
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • University of Connecticut
    • Orthopedic Surgery
