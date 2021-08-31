Overview

Dr. Kenneth Accousti, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Accousti works at Mary Washington Orthopedics in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Stafford, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.