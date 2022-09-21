Overview

Dr. Kennedy Yalamanchili, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital and TidalHealth Nanticoke.



Dr. Yalamanchili works at Delaware Neurosurgical Group in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.