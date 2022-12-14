Overview

Dr. Kennedy Lim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Lim works at WK Bossier Internal Medicine Diagnostic and Treatment Clinic in Bossier City, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

