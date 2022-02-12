Dr. Kennedy Gabre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kennedy Gabre, MD
Dr. Kennedy Gabre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Summit Medical Group PA150 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-9980
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had surgery 7/1/21. Diverticulitis. Dr Gabre was just amazing. Such a kind person..
- General Surgery
- English, Thai
- 1730149139
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Gabre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabre accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabre has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gabre speaks Thai.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.