Overview

Dr. Kennedy Gabre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Gabre works at Summit Health in Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.