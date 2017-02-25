See All Plastic Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenna Given, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Given works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Augusta University Medical Center
    1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 (706) 721-4588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Augusta University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abdominoplasty
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Blepharoplasty
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Augmentation
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Lump
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Breast Surgical Procedure
Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Collagen Injection
Constipation
Cosmetic Conditions
Cosmetic Facial Surgery
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
Dermal Filler
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Skin Cancer
Facelift
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Hidradenitis
Incisional Hernia
Lipomas
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Puncture Aspiration
Restylane® Injections
Skin Aging
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Trigger Point Injection
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Wound Repair
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    EmblemHealth
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    MultiPlan
    Mutual of Omaha
    UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 25, 2017
    The most amazing surgeon and person. I suffered a botched liposuction that many surgeons wouldn't touch. Dr. Given was recommended by BEST DOCTORS as being the man for the job. I went from basically being "deformed" to back to my old self. He has phenominal skills and I was incredibly blessed to find him.
    D. Granger in Aiken, SC — Feb 25, 2017
    About Dr. Kenna Given, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    59 years of experience
    English
    1437114725
    Education & Certifications

    Louisville School Med
    Duke University Hospital|Duke University Hospital|Duke University Hospital|Grady Meml Emory Hospital|Grady Meml Emory Hospital|Grady Meml Emory Hospital
    Ind Med Center|Ind Med Center|Ind Med Ctr|Ind Med Ctr
    Duke University School Of Medicine
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenna Given, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Given is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Given has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Given has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Given works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Given's profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Given. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Given.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Given, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Given appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

