Dr. Kenna Given, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenna Given, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The most amazing surgeon and person. I suffered a botched liposuction that many surgeons wouldn't touch. Dr. Given was recommended by BEST DOCTORS as being the man for the job. I went from basically being "deformed" to back to my old self. He has phenominal skills and I was incredibly blessed to find him.
About Dr. Kenna Given, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1437114725
Education & Certifications
- Louisville School Med
- Duke University Hospital|Duke University Hospital|Duke University Hospital|Grady Meml Emory Hospital|Grady Meml Emory Hospital|Grady Meml Emory Hospital
- Ind Med Center|Ind Med Center|Ind Med Ctr|Ind Med Ctr
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
